Former Norwegian PM to be next Nato chief

Nato countries on Friday (28 March) agreed that former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg should be the next secretary general of the military alliance.

"This afternoon, the North Atlantic Council decided to appoint Mr. Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General of Nato and chairman of the North Atlantic Council, in succession to Anders Fogh Rasmussen," the alliance said in a press release.

Currently leader of the Labour Party in Norway and a UN special envoy on climate change, ...