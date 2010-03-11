Bulgaria's ruling party launches bid to oust president

The future of Bulgaria's leftist President Georgi Parvanov is hanging in the balance after the party of centre right Prime Minister Boiko Borisov launched on Wednesday (10 March) a bid to oust him, a year and a half ahead of the next presidential elections.



The party, GERB, announced it would ask parliament and the constitutional court to impeach Mr Parvanov for an alleged breach of the constitution when he published on his website the full record of a behind-closed-doors dispute with fi...