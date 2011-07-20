Barroso lays down the line for EU summit

Amid continued uncertainty over whether Thursday's (20 July) summit will be a success, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has stepped into the breach with a list of five must-do tasks for eurozone leaders to achieve at the emergency meeting.

Calling on the 17 eurozone countries to "show European responsibility", Barroso said that the summit must at a "minimum" provide clarity on a second bailout for Greece and on the "feasibility and limits" of private sector involvement....