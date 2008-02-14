Climate change is EU's moment in history, says UK Prince

The Prince of Wales praised the European Union's leadership on climate change on Thursday (14 February) during an address of the European Parliament, saying the bloc had a vital role to play in tackling climate change.

"Determined and principled leadership has never been more needed. Surely, this is just the moment in history for which the European Union was created?" he asked.

He also singled out the commission's chief for praise: "President Barroso ... has shown such crucial per...