Macedonia struggles to come to grips with communist past

Macedonia's public debate on lustration is evolving into a political storm, complete with mutual accusations and threats of revenge. Unlike most other former communist countries which set the record straight with their past right after the fall of the Berlin wall, Macedonia's political elites have not shown much willingness to do so.
In the past 20 years of transition, all attempts to shed some light on the communist past provoked substantial controversy, primarily due to a lack of clea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here