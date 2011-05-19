Ad
euobserver
Typhoon off Japan. Tensions between Japan and China have flared up over the past year (Photo: Nasa)

Japan: Ashton was wrong on China arms ban

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A recent proposal by EU high representative Catherine Ashton to lift the bloc's arms embargo on China was a "mistake" which caused great "concern" in Japan, a senior Japanese diplomat has said.

The issue is among several priority topics which Japan plans to raise at the upcoming EU-Japan summit on 28 May, together with slow progress in starting free trade talks and Europe's "disproportionate" import restrictions following the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Ashton...

Tags

