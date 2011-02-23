EU registers first energy shock from Libya unrest

Italy has been forced to shut down the Greenstream pipeline from Libya, losing 13 percent of its daily gas imports. Regional experts warn that worse is to come.

The Greenstream move on Tuesday (22 February) was made due to safety concerns for Italian energy firm ENI's Libya-based workers, which help to operate the 520-km-long pipeline out of the Libyan port of Mellitah to Gela in Sicily.

Italy's economic development minister Paolo Romani told reporters Rome will hold a crisis meet...