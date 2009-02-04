Italian radishes and French oysters make EU gourmet list

Four more delicacies have been added to the European Union's list of protected foods, an area with a rich history of trade spats and national insults.

Radishes from the Italian town of Verona, saffron from Sardinia, olive oil from Spain's La Alcarria region and oysters from the French island of Oleron are now among the almost 800 goodies officially recognised as being linked to a specific place.

This means that the products may only be named after the area if they have actually be...