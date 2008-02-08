Margot Wallstrom fed up with EU 'reign of old men'

EU communications commissioner Margot Wallstrom has said she is fed up with the "reign of old men" in Brussels corridors, saying public opinion in Europe will not take lightly to the backroom scheming between EU hot-shots.

"An inner circle of male decision-makers agree behind closed doors on whom to nominate to EU top jobs," the Swedish commissioner said in an interview with Swedish daily Sydsvenska Dagbladet on Friday (8 February), the day of her 54th birthday.

"It is incredible...