EU wood and packaging rules scrapped

The EU has withdrawn two pieces of legislation from the bloc's lawbooks that have been deemed examples of over-regulation by Brussels.

Following a decision on Monday (21 May), regulations on timber quality and packaging sizes will be scrapped.

The "knots in wood" directive set out standards for European timber since 1968 while the packaging law laid out how goods - such as bread - should be packaged.

However, packaging sizes for wines and spirits will remain controlled by EU...