Italy taps EU money in transforming Mafia properties

The EU is topping up the regional money for Italian projects transforming seized Mafia properties into schools, playgrounds and pasta factories, despite pressure and attempts from the criminal networks to hijack the initiatives.

The EU's regional policy budget is paying almost half of Italy's "Security for Development" programme worth €1.2 billion over the period 2007-2013. Its chief aim is to fight organised crime networks in the southern Italian regions of Calabria, Campania, Apulia a...