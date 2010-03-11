Ad
euobserver
The amounts on the Swiss accounts would be compared to the wealth they have declared in Bulgaria and the taxes they have paid (Photo: Stately Payday Loan/Wikipidea)

Bulgaria to hunt for tax dodgers in Swiss bank database

by Rumyana Dencheva and Vesselin Zhelev,

Tax authorities in Sofia are planning to look into the Swiss bank accounts of an unspecified number of Bulgarians whom they suspect of tax evasion, an official said.

Germany, which recently purchased from undisclosed sources the Swiss bank details of suspected tax dodgers, has tipped off Bulgarian fiscal authorities to Bulgarian names in the database, National Revenue Agency (NRA) chief Krasimir Stefanov told the daily, 24 Chasa. The amount is said to be worth around €200 million.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The amounts on the Swiss accounts would be compared to the wealth they have declared in Bulgaria and the taxes they have paid (Photo: Stately Payday Loan/Wikipidea)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections