Bulgaria to hunt for tax dodgers in Swiss bank database

Tax authorities in Sofia are planning to look into the Swiss bank accounts of an unspecified number of Bulgarians whom they suspect of tax evasion, an official said.

Germany, which recently purchased from undisclosed sources the Swiss bank details of suspected tax dodgers, has tipped off Bulgarian fiscal authorities to Bulgarian names in the database, National Revenue Agency (NRA) chief Krasimir Stefanov told the daily, 24 Chasa. The amount is said to be worth around €200 million.