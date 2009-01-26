French conservatives launch EU election campaign

The French governing centre-right UMP party on Saturday (24 January) launched its European elections campaign, with the country's president, Nicolas Sarkozy, saying the party should work to "make Europe move."

Former social affairs minister Xavier Bertrand will be the new head of the UMP, while two other ministers are set to leave the government in order to run in the elections.

Agriculture minister Michel Barnier is expected to leave in May and justice minister Rachida Dati in Ju...