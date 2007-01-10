Brussels urges EU to stick its neck out on climate change

The European Commission has called on the 27 EU member states to reduce by 2020 the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 percent compared to what they were 17 years ago. The unilateral proposal aims to set an example to the rest of the world in the fight against climate change.

"We need to accelerate the international discussions on what should follow after the end of the first Kyoto period and get down to concrete negotiations," said EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas ...