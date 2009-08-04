Ad
First day at work for new Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen (Photo: Nato)

New Nato chief pledges to fix relations with EU

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato's new secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen wants to improve the alliance's practical co-operation with the European Union by trying to persuade Greek and Turkish leaders to set aside their bilateral disputes.

"We all know that there are other obstacles towards an improved co-operation between Nato and the EU. This is a priority for me, to get rid of these obstacles," Mr Rasmussen said on Monday (3 August) during his first press conference as secretary general of the North-Atlant...

