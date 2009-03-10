Ad
euobserver
Mr Besancenot - the New Anticapitalist Party's spokesperson (Photo: Etienne Andre)

New French far left party to run solo in European elections

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The French far left New Anti-capitalist Party (NPA) launched its campaign for the European elections on Monday (9 March), refusing to join a united Left Front coalition made up of the Communist Party and the Left Party (Parti de Gauche), once again confirming the division of the French far left.

The Left Front (Front de Gauche) launched its campaign on Sunday, while another far left party, Workers' Struggle (Lutte Ouvriere) presented its candidates in mid-February.

"It is not poss...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Mr Besancenot - the New Anticapitalist Party's spokesperson (Photo: Etienne Andre)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections