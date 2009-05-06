Ad
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has cancelled his Nato meeting (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia retaliates against Nato over spies and Georgia

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Russia-Nato relations hit a new low on Tuesday (5 May) over a spy row and military exercises due to kick off in Georgia, as Tbilisi accused Moscow of staging a military coup at one of its bases.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov cancelled his planned attendance at the Nato-Russia Council on 18 May and the government expelled two Canadian diplomats working at the north Atlantic alliance's information bureau in Moscow.

The move came as tit-for-tat to Nato's expulsion of two Bru...

