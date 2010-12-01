Mladic situation puts commission opinion on Serbia in doubt

Serbian officials have promised to give answers to a European Commission questionnaire in line with the UN resolution that established Unmik, the peacekeeping body set up to run Kosovo, after the war between Nato and Serbia.
The decision means that Serbian answers will officially be status neutral and that Belgrade will respect the fact that the resolution abolished Serbian sovereignty in Kosovo.
However, some diplomats still believe that Belgrade could again use Kosovo to furthe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here