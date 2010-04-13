Ad
euobserver
'Danube strategy needs to focus on a few themes,' says Johannes Hahn (Photo: European Parliament)

Cross-border 'macro-regions' unlikely to get own funding

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Geographical ‘macro-regions' around the Baltic Sea, along the Danube river or surrounding the Alps are unlikely to receive their own funding in the new EU budget from 2014, but should rather focus on spending existing money more efficiently, regional policy commissioner Johannes Hahn said Tuesday (13 April).

"It's not so much a question of more money, but of using the available funds more efficiently," Mr Hahn told delegates from Europe's local and regional authorities gathered in Bruss...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities

Related articles

Baltic Sea strategy to combat pollution and regional disconnections
EU 'macro-regions' could get own funding from 2014
Danube strategy to focus on transport and environment
'Danube strategy needs to focus on a few themes,' says Johannes Hahn (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections