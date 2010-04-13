Cross-border 'macro-regions' unlikely to get own funding

Geographical ‘macro-regions' around the Baltic Sea, along the Danube river or surrounding the Alps are unlikely to receive their own funding in the new EU budget from 2014, but should rather focus on spending existing money more efficiently, regional policy commissioner Johannes Hahn said Tuesday (13 April).

"It's not so much a question of more money, but of using the available funds more efficiently," Mr Hahn told delegates from Europe's local and regional authorities gathered in Bruss...