euobserver
Herman Van Rompuy - keen to make EU summits more human and more effective (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Van Rompuy plans shake-up of EU summits

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The new EU president, Herman Van Rompuy, is planning to shake up the regular gatherings of EU leaders to make them less formulaic so that they result in decisions that have immediate relevancy.

The summits, which take place at least four times a year in Brussels, will have their attendance streamlined and will produce conclusions which are "operative" and contain a message which is "readable and visible" for the European public.

Until now, summits have been numerically weighty aff...

Tags

euobserver

