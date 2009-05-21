Ruling elite under fire in EU elections

Ruling parties in some of the EU's biggest member states are coming under heavy fire in EU election campaigns, giving eurosceptic groups a chance to grab attention.

Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi, whose right-wing PDL party is polled to scoop up to 40 percent of the country's EU vote, faced calls to resign on Wednesday (20 May) over alleged links to a corporate bribery scandal.

A court in Milan has ruled that a Berlusconi proxy paid British-born lawyer David Mills €435,...