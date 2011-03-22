Brussels to propose €2.5 trillion overhaul of EU transport sector

Europe must invest €1.5 trillion in transport infrastructure over the next two decades and a further €1 trillion in vehicles and equipment, the European Commission is set to say.

The need to shift from road to rail transport, greater emphasis on the 'polluter pays' principle and an overhaul of security measures following recent terrorist attempts are also outlined in the commission's white paper on transport, set to be published on 28 March and seen by EUobserver.

Commission sen...