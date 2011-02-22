EU: Libyan crisis complicated by lack of aid network

As dramatic events continue to unfold in Libya, the EU's humanitarian aid chief has said the dearth of aid organisations on the ground could pose a key problem if the situation deteriorates further.

The comments on Tuesday (22 February) come as the death toll in the north African state continues to rise, with witnesses in Tripoli describing Libyan security forces firing "randomly" at protesters. In a desperate bid to cling on to power, dictator Moammar Gaddafi used a late afternoon te...