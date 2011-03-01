Ad
euobserver
'Europe was not vocal enough in defending human rights,' says Mr Fuele (Photo: gordontour)

Europe 'should have backed democrats not dictators,' commissioner says

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU commissioner Stefan Fuele has offered an unprecedented mea culpa for Europe's history of support for dictators across north Africa.

Criticising what he called the view of a "rather offensive 'Arab exception' towards democracy", he told MEPs in Brussels on Monday (28 February): "We must show humility about the past. Europe was not vocal enough in defending human rights and local democratic forces in the region."

"Too many of us fell prey to the assumption that authoritarian regi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
'Europe was not vocal enough in defending human rights,' says Mr Fuele (Photo: gordontour)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections