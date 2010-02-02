Ad
Boris Tadic's government submitted Serbia's application for EU membership in December (Photo: United Nations)

A new year's resolution

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The initiative by Serbian President Boris Tadic for the adoption of a parliamentary resolution condemning the 1995 Srebrenica massacre came as a surprise. And the exact political rationale behind it is unclear.

Does it signal genuine readiness to shoulder responsibility for the worst crime in Europe after World War II? Or is it just motivated by the wish to speed up an EU decision on ratification of the Stabilisation and Association agreement (SAA) with Serbia?

The EU sees yet a...

