euobserver
The commission report points to widespread collusion between European drug makers (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Something 'rotten' in EU pharmaceutical sector, says Kroes

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European competition commissioner Neelie Kroes turned to Shakespeare on Wednesday (8 July) to describe anti-competition practices being widely used by pharmaceutical companies throughout the European union.

"Overall it is indeed a conclusion that there is something rotten in the state," she said, paraphrasing comments made by the character Marcellus in Act I of the British playwright's famous work, Hamlet.

Ms Kroes made the statement following the publication of a final inquiry ...

