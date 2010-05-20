Fresh ethnic tensions expected in Macedonia after UN court ruling

The already fraught relations between the main ethnic groups in Macedonia have been put under renewed strain after the latest ruling by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

The court, based in The Hague, delivered its final verdict on the case of Johan Tarculovski, a Macedonian police officer who stood trial for crimes committed during the 2001 conflict between the country's army and ethnic Albanian rebels. The ICTY on Tuesday (18 May) upheld Mr Tarculov...