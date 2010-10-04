Fidesz in full control after victory in Hungarian local elections

Sunday's local elections held in Hungary were marked by low turnout and an overwhelming victory for the governing centre-right Fidesz party, which further strengthened its grip on the country.

From a pool of more than eight million voters, about 3.6 million cast their votes as turnout slumped to 46.5 percent, less than four and eight years ago. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party took four fifths of the Budapest districts. All county assemblies and 95 percent of the major cities will ...