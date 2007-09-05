EU quarter in Brussels set to grow

With thousands more officials in Brussels since the EU has hugely expanded in recent years, the small Belgian capital's European quarter is to grow even bigger.



The accession of 12 new member states in the last three years has increased the current commission staff of 22.000 people by around an extra 3,350, pushing its office space needs up by 35,000m².

The European commission's facilities already occupy around 865,000m² space in Brussels, spread over 61 buildings which it owns or r...