euobserver
The court room in Zagreb (Photo: Cropix)

Murdered journalists trial opens in Zagreb

by Dusan Miljus and Gordan Malic,

One of the biggest ever trials for a mafia-style killing started on Wednesday in the Croatian capital Zagreb as four alleged criminal gang members pleaded not guilty of the execution of Ivo Pukanic, editor-in chief of the Nacional weekly.

Last autumn, Mr Pukanic and his colleague Niko Franjic were killed in the middle of the day in the city centre when a bomb planted under their car exploded.

The attack shocked Croatia and resulted in police operations throughout the West...

