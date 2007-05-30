US and China quash German hopes of G8 climate deal

The US and China are rejecting a German move to set bold targets for cutting CO2 emissions, saying respectively that they are "too ambitious" and that the developed – not the developing – world should pay for the move.

German chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country holds this year's G8 presidency, is pushing for agreement at the 6 June G8 summit to limit the global temperature rise this century to 2 degrees Celsius and cut global greenhouse gas emissions to half the 1990 levels by 2050....