Towns lead the way in creating eco-friendly solutions

In 2006, impatient with international foot-dragging over opting for sustainable energy use and a green economy, 14 Hungarian towns decided to seize the initiative.

They created the climate-friendly Towns Movement which emphasises local initiatives and solutions to help achieve an eco-efficient lifestyle.

Their idea has since become the fashion across many other cities in Europe. Since 2009, more than 1,700 European towns have joined to the Covenant of Mayors - an initiative to tak...