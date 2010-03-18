Ad
euobserver
Miguel Moratinos in Camp Butmir (Photo: Spanish foreign ministry)

Spain and US trying to speed up Bosnia's EU accession

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Spain, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, and the United States are to organise a new round of the "Butmir process" intended to help Bosnia's European integration prospects.

A first meeting is scheduled to be held on 6 April in Sarajevo. A second will probably follow two weeks later in Madrid. According to diplomats, the objective is to have political leaders of the country's three ethnic groups - Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats - adopt a commitment to proceed with the refo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Miguel Moratinos in Camp Butmir (Photo: Spanish foreign ministry)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections