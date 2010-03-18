Spain and US trying to speed up Bosnia's EU accession

Spain, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, and the United States are to organise a new round of the "Butmir process" intended to help Bosnia's European integration prospects.

A first meeting is scheduled to be held on 6 April in Sarajevo. A second will probably follow two weeks later in Madrid. According to diplomats, the objective is to have political leaders of the country's three ethnic groups - Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats - adopt a commitment to proceed with the refo...