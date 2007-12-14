Brussels to push ahead with asylum policies in 2008

The European Commission is to use to a general endorsement by EU leaders on Friday (14 December) of their immigration policies to date to push ahead with a series of new measures in 2008.

Speaking after the one-day gather of heads of state and government, commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said that national capitals "have agreed the further development of a comprehensive migration policy."

"We feel we are backed to come with more proposals," said Mr Barroso, pointing to leg...