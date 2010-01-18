Macedonia's biometric wall

The EU agreed in December to lift the visa requirements for Macedonians, Serbian and Montenegrins travelling to the bloc's borderless Schengen zone, but many Macedonians still cannot travel without a visa because they are facing a new obstacle - the biometric wall.

Only citizens with a biometric passport are allowed to travel without a visa into the EU. This prerequisite has turned out to be an insurmountable obstacle for many Macedonians and has made biometric passports the most reques...