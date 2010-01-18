Ad
euobserver
Government headquarters in Skopje (Photo: Martin Schroeder)

Macedonia's biometric wall

by Slobodanka Jovanovska,

The EU agreed in December to lift the visa requirements for Macedonians, Serbian and Montenegrins travelling to the bloc's borderless Schengen zone, but many Macedonians still cannot travel without a visa because they are facing a new obstacle - the biometric wall.

Only citizens with a biometric passport are allowed to travel without a visa into the EU. This prerequisite has turned out to be an insurmountable obstacle for many Macedonians and has made biometric passports the most reques...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Government headquarters in Skopje (Photo: Martin Schroeder)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections