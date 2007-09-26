Ad
euobserver
EU defence ministers are expected to give the final go ahead at the end of this week (Photo: MONUC Photo/Romain Desclous)

UN greenlights EU troops for Chad

by Helena Spongenberg,

The UN security council has authorised the deployment of an EU force in the eastern parts of Chad and the Central African Republic to protect civilians from the spill-over violence from neighbouring Sudan where the Darfur crisis continues.

The 15 members of the UN governing body unanimously approved a 10-page resolution drafted by France, which gives the green light for the deployment of around 3,000 troops by the end of this year beginning as early as next month.

The "multidimen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU defence ministers are expected to give the final go ahead at the end of this week (Photo: MONUC Photo/Romain Desclous)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections