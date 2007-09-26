UN greenlights EU troops for Chad

The UN security council has authorised the deployment of an EU force in the eastern parts of Chad and the Central African Republic to protect civilians from the spill-over violence from neighbouring Sudan where the Darfur crisis continues.

The 15 members of the UN governing body unanimously approved a 10-page resolution drafted by France, which gives the green light for the deployment of around 3,000 troops by the end of this year beginning as early as next month.

The "multidimen...