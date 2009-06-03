Ad
euobserver
The newly elected parliament will have its inaugural session in July (Photo: EUobserver)

New MEPs to face tougher expenses regime

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament returns to business in July with a flat wage rate for all 736 MEPs and an overhauled expenses system, after years of winning a reputation for being little more than a gravy train for out-of-touch deputies.

In the next legislature, all new MEPs from across Europe will earn a gross salary of around €7,000 a month, ending the current system whereby the euro deputy earns the same as the MPs of their home country.

The new rules put an end to an uncomfortable sit...

