EU proposes eco-data collection 'system of systems'

The European Commission has proposed the development of a comprehensive, pan-European environmental information clearing house, drawing together the dozens of existing environmental reporting systems in one centralised and user-friendly online access point.
The Shared Environment Information System (SEIS) would tie together all data-gathering and information flows from all member states using the internet and satellite technology.
Environment Commissioner Stavros Dimas said: "Time...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here