EU unveils comprehensive climate and energy package

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) announced a comprehensive package of proposals on energy and tackling climate change, aiming to lead the world in legislative measures preventing global warming.

By 2020, Europe must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, produce 20% of its energy from renewable sources and increase energy efficiency by 20%, according to the proposals – or "20/20/20 by 2020," as commission President Jose Manuel Barroso called the targets.

In an addre...