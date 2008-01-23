Ad
euobserver
The EU aims to lead the world in legislative measures preventing global warming (Photo: European Commission)

EU unveils comprehensive climate and energy package

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 January) announced a comprehensive package of proposals on energy and tackling climate change, aiming to lead the world in legislative measures preventing global warming.

By 2020, Europe must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, produce 20% of its energy from renewable sources and increase energy efficiency by 20%, according to the proposals – or "20/20/20 by 2020," as commission President Jose Manuel Barroso called the targets.

In an addre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

CO2 targets for each member state
Renewable energy targets for each EU member state
The EU aims to lead the world in legislative measures preventing global warming (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections