Spain's World Cup win soothes separatist angst

Spain's victory in the World Cup has put into the shade a huge pro-devolution rally in Catalonia, which took place a day earlier.

Newspapers report seeing the red and gold Spanish national flag - normally a hated symbol in the northeastern region - flying from balconies and car windows in the Catalan capital of Barcelona on Sunday (11 July), as revelers celebrated Spain's 1-0 victory in the football championship.

Around 100,000 people gathered to watch the game on a giant screen i...