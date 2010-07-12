Ad
World Cup revelers in Spain on Sunday night (Photo: kosmoseleevike)

Spain's World Cup win soothes separatist angst

by Andrew Rettman,

Spain's victory in the World Cup has put into the shade a huge pro-devolution rally in Catalonia, which took place a day earlier.

Newspapers report seeing the red and gold Spanish national flag - normally a hated symbol in the northeastern region - flying from balconies and car windows in the Catalan capital of Barcelona on Sunday (11 July), as revelers celebrated Spain's 1-0 victory in the football championship.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

