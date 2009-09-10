Ad
euobserver
Jose Manuel Barroso will present his policy programme to MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (Photo: European Commission)

Commission president vote confirmed for next week

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Jose Manuel Barroso came a step closer to being elected European Commission president for a second time when political leaders in the parliament on Thursday (10 September) agreed to hold the vote next week.

The decision, coming after weeks of delay was opposed by the Socialists and the Greens, but backed by centre-right, Liberal and eurosceptic MEPs.

The vote will take place on 16 September and Mr Barroso is expected to win the simple majority needed for a second five years at the...

