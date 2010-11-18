EU farm proposals emphasize environment

The European Commission has announced reform proposals for the EU's common agriculture policy (CAP), emphasizing the need for greater environmental protection with less divergence in payments between 'old' and 'new' member states.

The non-legislative plans, which contain three options ranging from a limited to a more radical overhaul of the CAP, also call for an upper limit on the size of direct payments to individual farms.

Presenting his much awaited proposals in Brussels on T...