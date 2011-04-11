EU denies energy tax reform will boost diesel prices

The European Commission has said imminent proposals to overhaul EU energy taxation will not automatically result in higher diesel prices for consumers.

The plans, to be published on Wednesday (13 April), will call for fuels to be taxed on their energy content and CO2 emissions in future, rather than the volume-based system currently used.

"The aim is not to increase rates for diesel,"commission spokesman David Boublil told journalists on Monday.

"The plan is that we shoul...