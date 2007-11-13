Ad
France has ambitions for European defence (Photo: Irish Defence Forces)

French EU presidency to push for defence integration

by Mark Beunderman,

France will next year push for a Europe of defence, proposing Brussels-based EU planning staff, exchanges between professional soldiers and a harmonization of military education – ideas which are likely to raise concern in the UK.

In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, French defence minister Hervé Morin said that Paris will put defence high on the agenda when it takes over the rotating presidency of the EU in the second half of 2008.

Mr Morin des...

