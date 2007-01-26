EU petitions marred by technical glitches and legal uncertainty

MEPs are considering looking into how an EU citizens initiative clause allowing for petitions can be made more secure after George W. Bush and Mickey Mouse apparently signed up to a recent campaign in favour of scrapping the parliament's seat in Strasbourg.
The online petition gathered over a million supporters but exposed the flaws in the system – used for the first time at EU level – with several email addresses appearing multiple times, obviously fictitious names, and the unlikely sc...
