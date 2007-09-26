Ad
euobserver
MEPs criticised weak EU legislation in this area (Photo: European Parliament)

Commission wants 'extremely high' toy safety standards

by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission on Tuesday (25 September) said it is taking the problem of potentially harmful toys seriously and is overhauling legislation in the area, following a series of recalls of toys made in China on safety grounds

In the past months, several major toy manufacturers, including Mattel and Fisher Price, have recalled million of toys because of detachable magnets that could be swallowed and because of poisonous paint lead levels.

EU consumer commissioner Meglena Kune...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MEPs criticised weak EU legislation in this area (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections