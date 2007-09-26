Commission wants 'extremely high' toy safety standards

The European Commission on Tuesday (25 September) said it is taking the problem of potentially harmful toys seriously and is overhauling legislation in the area, following a series of recalls of toys made in China on safety grounds

In the past months, several major toy manufacturers, including Mattel and Fisher Price, have recalled million of toys because of detachable magnets that could be swallowed and because of poisonous paint lead levels.

EU consumer commissioner Meglena Kune...