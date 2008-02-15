Ad
euobserver

Integration spat continues between Merkel and Erdogan

by Honor Mahony,

A spat between Ankara and Berlin over the extent to which Turks should integrate into German society is continuing to simmer with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan referring to "bigotry" in Germany.

Speaking to his party base in Turkey on Wednesday (13 February), Mr Erdogan said: "if we do what [German Chancellor] Merkel wants, then we will lose our identity."

According to a report in Financial Times Deutschland, the Turkish leader referred to Istanbul and Ismir, two cities that...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections