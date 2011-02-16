Ad
Malmstrom: 'This wind can bring many positive developments to Tunisia, to other countries and the EU' (Photo: Wassim Ben Rhouma)

EU walks diplomatic tightrope on Tunisia migrants

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU will help Italy in dealing with the sudden influx of Tunisian migrants, but this should not "undermine" its support for the democratic "wind of renewal" blowing in north African countries, home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told MEPs on Tuesday (15 February).

"We are ready to assist both Italy and Tunisia. This is a matter of great importance for the EU as a whole, not just a bilateral issue," said Ms Malmstrom during a last-minute debate in Strasbourg on the topic of Tu...

