EU should create part membership option, says Juncker

Luxembourg prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker has suggested that EU member states should have the possibility to become just part members of the bloc.

Speaking in Berlin on Tuesday (6 November), the veteran politician noted that without being fully conscious of the move, Britain is already moving towards this status.

"It must be possible not only to be a full member," said Mr Juncker, according to Austrian news agency APA.

"Without noticing it, the British are on their way t...