Lisbon Treaty may give footballers a headache

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

While Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo may never have read the EU's new Lisbon Treaty, the 300-page rulebook has the potential to give some footballers a headache.

As EU ministers for sport gather for an informal meeting in Madrid this week (20-21 April), organisations representing footballers and other athletes have raised concerns that the bumper legal text could result in the rights of some sporting professionals being undermined.

The concerns relate to a process of social ...

